15 Democratic Socialist Countries and Social Democracies

What do you get when you mix a market economy with a strong commitment to equality, social justice, and democracy? You get social democracies and democratic socialist countries, and they come in a surprising variety.

These nations blend capitalist economies with socialist goals, guided by democratic means. Their political systems prioritize public services, social welfare, and equal access without sacrificing individual freedom or private ownership.

While there is no perfect mold, many capitalist countries integrate democratic socialism into their government policies. Political scientists distinguish these nations from traditional socialist states by their support for social programs within a democratic framework, rather than authoritarian governance. The goal is to create a society based on fairness, social cohesion, and collective power.