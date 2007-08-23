How Speed Dating Works

" " British clowns in full costume enjoy a drink as they gatherfor a speed-dating event at a circus in northern London. AP Photo /Lefteris Pitarakis

While the concept of speed dating itself is already tailored to help busy people meet the right person, it can be even further customized. Most speed-dating services offer specialized speed-dating events. Some match tall men to petite women; others are held specifically for members of the Jewish, Christian, Muslim and other faiths. Still others are designed for people who share a love of Broadway plays and musicals, differently abled singles, iPod junkies, single parents and even millionaires (see the video link on the Lots More Information page).

By hosting events for people who already share at least one thing in common, organizers can assure a better chance for a match. For example, a "single athletes" event may be more likely to produce a connection between two people based on their shared enjoyment of a particular sport.

Advertisement

Just about all speed-dating events also have age restrictions. Some are wide ranging, and some only require that speed daters be 21 or older to meet the age restriction of the bar where the event is held. Others may require that participants fall within the ages of 25 to 35 for one session, and 40 to 54 for another session later the same evening.

Whatever the age, the question still remains: Does speed dating work? Could be. Science has been busy uncovering facts about love and attraction that may support the concept of finding love in 10 minutes or less.

In the next section, we'll look at the science behind love. ­