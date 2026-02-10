Representative Democracy: How It Started and How It's Going

" " "For the many, not the money." lev radin / Shutterstock

In a representative democracy, citizens elect representatives to make political decisions on their behalf rather than voting on every law directly. This system of government shapes democratic government in many countries today, from local level councils to the federal government.

Think of it like choosing a team captain. Instead of everyone calling plays at once, eligible voters select leaders who speak with a public voice for the group.

That choice defines the democratic process and explains why representative democracy allows large populations to function inside a single political system.