Direct Democracy Allows Citizens to Decide Laws Without Representatives

Scaling direct democracy beyond local and state levels raises real challenges. Indeed, nationwide ballot initiatives or referendums are uncommon in most democracies due to practical and legal barriers.
Aside from exceptional cases (e.g., Switzerland’s frequent national votes), most countries do not routinely hold national referendums. Constitutional frameworks often limit such exercises.
Additionally, direct democracy demands logistically challenging actions, such as gathering millions of signatures or organizing a single issue vote across an entire country. These factors explain why direct democracy is typically practiced at state or local levels, not attached to every national election.
On occasion, governments have turned to nationwide referendums as a tool for resolving contentious issues or gauging public sentiment. For example, the United Kingdom held eight referendums between 1997 and 2016 on major governance questions (such as devolution, EU membership, etc.), reflecting a trend of using ad hoc national votes to legitimize decisions on divisive topics.
Similarly, a number of European countries have called one-off referendums on issues like constitutional changes or EU treaties to directly consult voters. These instances remain relatively infrequent, but they show that even in representative systems, leaders sometimes experiment with direct democracy at the national level when parliamentary solutions prove controversial or insufficient.
Fine-Tuning Democratic Innovations
Recent reforms highlight the adaptability of democratic systems in expanding participation.
For instance, several jurisdictions have lowered the voting age to 16 for certain elections or referendums; Scotland and Wales now allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in their parliamentary and local elections, a change aimed at increasing youth engagement in the political process.
Likewise, in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, the government in 2015–2016 lowered the signature thresholds required to trigger referendums and introduced new guidelines for public participation, making it easier for citizens to put issues on the ballot.
Reforms like these, along with procedural innovations (e.g. citizens’ initiative review commissions or mixed deliberative panels), demonstrate a continuous effort to adjust direct democracy mechanisms for greater inclusion and effectiveness.
Tech and Political Decisions
Digital technology is beginning to open new channels for direct citizen involvement in decision-making. One emerging model is “liquid democracy,” which uses online platforms to let people either vote directly on proposals or delegate their vote to a representative of their choice in a flexible, issue-by-issue way.
This kind of platform enables continuous participation and real-time feedback, potentially engaging a broader segment of the population beyond those who traditionally vote in person.
Around the world, various e-democracy tools—from online petition sites to government-sponsored e-consultations and blockchain-based voting pilots—are being tested to enhance accessibility and participation in democratic processes.
In a world where many seek more direct democracy, striking the right balance between speed and stability, inclusion and expertise, remains crucial.
Whether used for shaping constitutional amendments, revising an existing law, or measuring public sentiment, direct democracy continues to evolve as a defining element of modern governance.
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.