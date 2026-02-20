10 Prayers for Strength to Seek Support in Troubled Times

" " Powerful prayers can help you feel safe when everything else feels out of control. Doidam 10 / Shutterstock

If you are searching for prayers for strength, you may feel weak, weary or overwhelmed by current circumstances. In moments like this, prayer may help you find courage, spiritual strength, and peace.

Prayer may not remove every hardship, but it may help anchor the heart. Whether whispered in the morning, spoken in the second week of a hard month or shared among dear brothers and family, these words can bring encouragement and inspiration when you need it most.

Below are 10 prayers you can speak in a quiet place. Each one is a prayer asking God for strength in your life—whether you need healing, wisdom, or the courage to stand firm.