10 Prayers for Strength to Seek Support in Troubled Times

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Feb 20, 2026
Powerful prayers can help you feel safe when everything else feels out of control. Doidam 10 / Shutterstock

If you are searching for prayers for strength, you may feel weak, weary or overwhelmed by current circumstances. In moments like this, prayer may help you find courage, spiritual strength, and peace.

Prayer may not remove every hardship, but it may help anchor the heart. Whether whispered in the morning, spoken in the second week of a hard month or shared among dear brothers and family, these words can bring encouragement and inspiration when you need it most.

Advertisement

Below are 10 prayers you can speak in a quiet place. Each one is a prayer asking God for strength in your life—whether you need healing, wisdom, or the courage to stand firm.

Contents
  1. A Short Prayer for God’s Strength
  2. A Prayer to the Heavenly Father for Courage
  3. A Prayer for Spiritual Strength Through the Holy Spirit
  4. A Prayer in the Name of Christ Jesus
  5. A Prayer for Rest When Feeling Tired
  6. A Prayer for Others Seeking Direction
  7. A Prayer for Healing and Comfort
  8. A Prayer to Overcome Fear
  9. A Prayer for Wisdom in Difficult Moments
  10. A Prayer of Praise and Gratitude

1. A Short Prayer for God’s Strength

Dear God, I feel weak today. Fill me with God’s power so I can face the day with courage and hope. Help me stand firm in faith and not grow weary. In Jesus' name, amen.

Advertisement

2. A Prayer to the Heavenly Father for Courage

Heavenly Father, when fear rises in this moment, remind me that I am not alone. Help me find courage to walk through struggle with confidence. Bless my loved ones and friends who are also weary. In Jesus' name, amen.

Advertisement

3. A Prayer for Spiritual Strength Through the Holy Spirit

Mighty God, send Your Holy Spirit to fill my heart with spiritual strength. When I feel lost or overwhelmed, guide me with wisdom and understanding. Help me overcome doubt and surrender all these things to You. Amen.

Advertisement

4. A Prayer in the Name of Christ Jesus

Father God, through Christ Jesus I seek grace and mercy. Give me self control when emotions run high and peace when pain feels heavy. Remind me that God’s strength is made perfect when I feel weak. In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Advertisement

5. A Prayer for Rest When Feeling Tired

Dear Lord, I am feeling tired and burdened. Help me find rest in Your presence and find peace that steadies my spirit. Renew my joy so I do not grow weary in this season of life. Amen.

Advertisement

6. A Prayer for Others Seeking Direction

Faithful God, guide young men and women who are searching for purpose. Fill them with courage to choose truth, pursue salvation and walk in integrity. Bless them with encouragement and strong faith in Jesus.

Advertisement

7. A Prayer for Healing and Comfort

Dear God, in times of pain and loss, hold me close. Bring healing to my body and comfort to my heart as I remember loved ones and friends who are hurting. Surround us with Your presence and peace. In Jesus' name, amen.

Advertisement

8. A Prayer to Overcome Fear

Lord, fear tries to take hold of my thoughts. Replace it with hope and confidence in Your word. Help me stand firm, knowing that neither death nor hardship can separate me from Your love. Amen.

Advertisement

9. A Prayer for Wisdom in Difficult Moments

Heavenly Father, when I do not understand what is happening, grant me wisdom. Teach me to listen for Your voice and trust Your plan even when I cannot see the outcome. Fill me with patience and grace in this matter. Amen.

Advertisement

10. A Prayer of Praise and Gratitude

Father, I praise You for Your glory and mercy. Even in struggle, You bless me with strength to continue. Thank You for walking beside me through every season of life. In Jesus' name, amen.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...