10 Prayers for Healing and Troubling Times

" " Prayer is not a substitution for medical treatment, but a healing prayer can still bring comfort. PeopleImages / Shutterstock

The Bible tells stories of healing love that reaches from the first breath of life to the last sigh. When illness or pain hits, many people turn to prayer for grounding and hope.

Prayers for healing show up across faith traditions as a way to ask God to restore health, soften the heart and bring peace to the entire body.

Prayer does not replace medical professionals, but it may help some people find solace and strength alongside them. Although not everyone experiences healing in the same way, many believers hold fast to God’s promises and the unfailing love of the Eternal One.