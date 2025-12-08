Origins of Hinduism and a Constantly Evolving Religion

" " Ganesh is one of the most famous Hindu gods. Priti sinha 12345 / Shutterstock

Hinduism is often called the world’s oldest living religion. But tracing the origins of Hinduism isn’t like finding the founder of Christianity or the date Islam began. It doesn’t have a single historical founder or sacred text.

Instead, Hinduism grew over thousands of years, absorbing and blending ideas across the Indian subcontinent.

That means we have to look at history, language, and cultural traditions to understand where the Hindu religion came from and how it continues to shape the lives of over 1 billion people around the world today.