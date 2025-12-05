The Origins of Buddhism: A Very Brief History

Born in the 6th century B.C.E. in what is now Nepal, Siddhartha Gautama was a prince shielded from the suffering of the world. Upon encountering illness, old age, and death, he abandoned his royal life in pursuit of spiritual awakening.

After years of ascetic practices, he meditated beneath the Bodhi tree and attained enlightenment.

He began teaching as the historical Buddha, offering insights into the human condition and the path to liberation from human suffering. His followers, including Buddhist monks and Buddhist monastics, would later formalize his teachings into schools of thought.