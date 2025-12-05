The Origins of Buddhism: A Very Brief History

Though Buddhism faced challenges from other religions and political forces like the Chinese Communists, it remains a dominant religion in many regions and continues to attract followers globally.
Modern scholars and practitioners explore Buddhist thought for its relevance to mental health, ethics, and inner peace. Buddha images, Buddhist texts, and rituals remain symbols of faith, while Western interest in Buddhist teachings has led to new interpretations and practices.
Today, Buddhism stands as a tradition rooted in compassion, wisdom, and the pursuit of the ultimate spiritual goal: freedom from suffering and realization of ultimate reality.
