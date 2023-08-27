Unlock the Power of Name Numerology: A Comprehensive Guide

Name numerology is a mathematically-based art that uses numbers to comprehend one’s character, fate and life path. The number derives from a name and serves to not only indicate the general state of a person’s life but also the kind of people they are likely to attract. It is similar to a life path number, which comes from the person’s birth date. With name numerology, each letter in a person’s name correlates to its corresponding number, and these numbers hold the key to uncovering the hidden aspects of their lives.

Numbers in name numerology represent different aspects of a person’s life. For example, the No. 1 signifies individualism, leadership and yang, while the No. 2 symbolizes balance, partnership and yin. By understanding what numerology represents, you can gain a deeper insight into your life’s purpose and the energies that influence your decisions.

Advertisement

Birth Name vs. Current Name

Birth name and current name both have varied implications on an individual’s numerology profile. You can make numerology predictions based on the analysis of these names and their corresponding numbers. The Expression number, derived from the numerical values of every letter in one’s full birth name, represents the energy you put into the world. On the other hand, the Personality number comes from the consonants only and reflects how people perceive and interpret you.

Your birth name — also known as your first name, middle name and last name — on your birth certificate is supposedly the most accurate representation of your energy and holds the “true” Active Number in name numerology. Any changes to your name, such as legally changed names or nicknames, may alter the energies associated with your numerological profile. Therefore, it is essential to consider both your birth name and current name when calculating your numerology numbers.

The Role of Vowels and Consonants

The significance of vowels and consonants in name numerology lies in their ability to determine various numerology numbers. Each letter is assigned a digit from 1 to 9 based on a numerology chart, and these digits hold the key to calculating your numerology profile.

1: A, J, S

2: B, K, T

3: C, L, U

4: D, M, V

5: E, N, W

6: F, O, X

7: G, P, Y

8: H, Q, Z

9: I, R

To calculate the Personality Name Number, follow these steps:

Assign each consonant in the name its corresponding numerical value. Add up the numerical values of the consonants in each name. Reduce the sum to a single digit by adding the digits together. Add the reduced values of each name together. Reduce the final result to a single digit.

To find the Heart’s Desire Name Number, assign each vowel in the name its corresponding number, adding the vowels (and only the vowels) first of each name separately, and then reducing. The letter “Y” also plays a unique role in numerology, as it is treated differently depending on whether it is enunciated as a consonant or a vowel.