A List of Demons Showing 25 Ways to Wreak Havoc on Mankind

" " Demon names may vary across cultures and religions, but the basic spirit remains the same: to tempt, punish, and otherwise exploit the worst of humanity. Digital Genetics / Shutterstock

They go by many names. Some are symbols of destruction, others twisted forms of ancient gods, and a few look suspiciously like medieval nobles on a really bad day. Whatever you call them, this list of demons captures a lot of fear, folklore, and theology.

Across cultures and centuries, demons have shown up as enemies of gods, tormentors of humans, and rulers of underworld realms. They pop up in Jewish mythology, Greek mythology, and Christian demonology. Some are vengeful spirits, others fallen angels—and a few are just mischievous enough to mess with your crops but not your soul.

Advertisement

Let’s dig into a ranked list of the most well-known and weirdest supernatural beings ever blamed for chaos, destruction, and temptation.