A List of Demons Showing 25 Ways to Wreak Havoc on Mankind

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Oct 7, 2025
Demon names may vary across cultures and religions, but the basic spirit remains the same: to tempt, punish, and otherwise exploit the worst of humanity. Digital Genetics / Shutterstock

They go by many names. Some are symbols of destruction, others twisted forms of ancient gods, and a few look suspiciously like medieval nobles on a really bad day. Whatever you call them, this list of demons captures a lot of fear, folklore, and theology.

Across cultures and centuries, demons have shown up as enemies of gods, tormentors of humans, and rulers of underworld realms. They pop up in Jewish mythology, Greek mythology, and Christian demonology. Some are vengeful spirits, others fallen angels—and a few are just mischievous enough to mess with your crops but not your soul.

Advertisement

Let’s dig into a ranked list of the most well-known and weirdest supernatural beings ever blamed for chaos, destruction, and temptation.

Contents
  1. Lucifer
  2. Asmodeus
  3. Astaroth
  4. Bael
  5. Belial
  6. Buer
  7. Pazuzu
  8. Moloch
  9. Mammon
  10. Valefar
  11. Furfur
  12. Marchosias
  13. Phenex
  14. Raum
  15. Naberius
  16. Amy
  17. Dantalion
  18. Andras
  19. Vine
  20. Haures (aka Flauros)
  21. Gremory
  22. Orobas
  23. Glasya-Labolas
  24. Gaap
  25. Malphas

1. Lucifer

Lucifer is the most infamous of the fallen angels. Once God's most radiant creation, his pride turned him into Satan. Cast into the abyss, he became the ruler of Hell, prince of pride, and master of temptation.

In Christian theology, he is often associated with pride and the corruption of humans. Depicted as both angel and serpent, his character spans religious and cultural interpretations.

Advertisement

2. Asmodeus

A lustful demon rooted in Jewish demonology, Asmodeus is a major figure in "The Lesser Key of Solomon." He appears with three heads and rides a dragon. He governs over desire, mischief, and destruction.

Asmodeus is also considered a master of gambling and perversion, showing how demons manipulate natural human weaknesses.

Advertisement

3. Astaroth

Once worshipped as a goddess, Astaroth became a duke in Christian demonology. His form (yes, there was a shift to his) includes a serpent, a dragon, and a scepter.

He offers wisdom in exchange for loyalty and is known for his wicked counsel. This transformation of a deity into a devil reflects how power shifts across cultures and religions.

Advertisement

4. Bael

In "The Ars Goetia," Bael ranks high among evil spirits. Depicted with three heads—human, toad, and cat—Bael commands legions and grants invisibility.

As a king of Hell, he reflects how many demons blur the lines between monster and monarch.

Advertisement

5. Belial

Belial is one of Hell’s most persuasive devils. He promotes lawlessness and lust, serving as a master manipulator in the court of demons.

In folklore and theology, Belial embodies corruption and the destruction of moral order. He is often invoked as a tempter of humans and enemy of angels.

Advertisement

6. Buer

Buer appears as a lion’s head surrounded by rotating goat legs. He teaches logic, medicine, and philosophy. But as with many demons, his powers can bring both healing and harm.

Advertisement

7. Pazuzu

From Mesopotamian legend, Pazuzu is a demon of wind and disease. With a lion’s head, scorpion tail, and eagle wings, his powers bring death and suffering.

Ironically, he also protects against other demons, showing the dual nature of many supernatural beings.

Advertisement

8. Moloch

Moloch is the embodiment of evil in ancient religion. Associated with fire and sacrifice, his worship involved burning children alive in his brass statue. He symbolizes the extremes of religious corruption, death, and hellish devotion.

Advertisement

9. Mammon

The demon of greed and earthly wealth. Mammon tempts humans with riches, distorting hope into lust for power. In Christian theology, he is a prince of avarice and an example of how materialism leads to spiritual ruin.

Advertisement

10. Valefar

Valefar promotes theft and betrayal among friends. His mischievous, knight-like form rides a donkey and smiles with false loyalty. His role in demonology shows how even close bonds can be twisted by deception.

11. Furfur

Furfur, a Great Earl of Hell, creates storms, lightning, and fiery tempests. He speaks only lies unless summoned within a magical triangle. His powers link to the elemental chaos feared in ancient times.

12. Marchosias

This marquis of Hell was once a loyal angel. Depicted as a wolf with griffin wings and a serpent tail, Marchosias longs to return to heaven. His tragic story blends valor with vengeance.

13. Phenex

Phenex appears as a flaming bird that sings in angelic tones. He teaches poetry, music, and science.

Though cultured, he belongs to the infernal ranks and represents temptation through intellectual pride.

14. Raum

Raum steals from kings and tears down cities. Depicted as a crow, he causes emotional destruction and influences love. His presence across cultures shows demons' roles in toppling both political and personal order.

15. Naberius

This three-headed beast teaches rhetoric and restores lost dignity. A duke in the underworld, Naberius is cunning, using his gift of speech to manipulate leaders and tempt pride.

16. Amy

Amy is a prince who reveals the secrets of Heaven and Earth. He teaches astronomy, astrology, and the liberal sciences. His knowledge of fire and spirits makes him a powerful figure of both education and corruption.

17. Dantalion

Dantalion knows every thought of every human. With many faces swirling around his body, he controls emotions and decisions. His character reveals the fear of being controlled by unseen forces.

18. Andras

Andras is a knight of wrath. He rides a black wolf and carries a sword, killing any who cross him. His reputation for sowing discord makes him one of Hell’s most violent figures.

19. Vine

Vine can destroy enemies, reveal hidden truths, and build mighty towers. With the form of a lion riding a black horse, he bridges battle and architecture—tools of power and control in the underworld.

20. Haures (aka Flauros)

This burning leopard breathes fire and speaks harsh truths. Haures punishes those who lie and reveals divine secrets. His role reflects the destructive side of wisdom.

21. Gremory

Gremory, a duchess of Hell, appears as a beautiful woman riding a camel. She reveals hidden treasures and influences love.

22. Orobas

Orobas is honest and noble among demons. Appearing as a horse that becomes human, he tells the truth and protects against lies. His duality reminds us that even evil spirits can appear trustworthy.

23. Glasya-Labolas

Glasya-Labolas delights in bloodshed and chaos. He teaches murder and incites violence, symbolizing unchecked rage and the horrors of war.

24. Gaap

Gaap appears in human form and can cause both love and hatred. He moves people across the Earth instantly, controls spirits, and ignites lust. He embodies chaos, change, and forbidden knowledge.

25. Malphas

Malphas builds great towers and then demolishes them. A crow who becomes a man, he deceives and turns allies into enemies. He embodies betrayal and the collapse of trust.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...