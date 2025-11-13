Democratic Socialist vs. Socialist: Comparing Political Ideologies

" " Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are self-proclaimed democratic socialists, though many of their ideals align more closely with those of social democrats. Chris Allan / Shutterstock

In U.S. politics, the term "democratic socialist" appears more often in headlines, especially with the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

But what exactly distinguishes democratic socialist vs. socialist approaches? And where do social democrats fit in?