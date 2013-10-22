10 Common Sayings You're Probably Saying Wrong

" " Many lies are both bold-faced and bald-faced, but the terms are not synonymous. iStock/Thinkstock

Bald-faced or bold-faced? This is one of those commonly flubbed phrases in which both versions sound a whole lot like one another. In fact, they're both correct; they just happen to have two slightly different meanings.

A bald-faced lie -- or barefaced, as it's often called in England -- means one that is undisguised and clearly untrue. A bold-faced lie, on the other hand, is one that is impudent or disrespectful [source: Grammarphobia]. Many lies would fall under both categories.