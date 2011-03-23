10 Valentines From Parents to Kids

Getting valentines can be a big deal for kids, so to get them ready for the excitement, help them create a one-of-a-kind mailbox for all those special deliveries. Like cards, the sky's the limit when it comes to the different ideas you can cook up for a cool Valentine's Day-themed mailbox.
Mailboxes can be made from the real thing or they can be simpler smaller creations. You can use shoeboxes, coffee cans, tissue boxes, paper bags, cereal boxes -- pretty much anything you can get your hands on. Then, you and the kids can dress them up with paint, glitter, pompoms, doilies, lace, felt, wrapping paper and lots of other adorable accoutrements.
Tip: Most national craft store chains carry mini metal mailboxes for only a few dollars. They are easy to paint, too!