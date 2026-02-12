The Origins of Valentine's Day: A Surprisingly Dark Roman Tradition

" " Before heart-shaped sweets and pink everything, Valentine's Day evoked much different imagery. JeniFoto / Shutterstock

The origins of Valentine’s Day stretch back long before heart shaped chocolates and red roses filled store shelves. The history behind Valentine’s Day includes dark origins, muddled stories and a surprising amount of chance.

What began as a mix of ancient rituals, religious honor and poetic imagination slowly evolved into a widely celebrated holiday centered on romantic love.

Today, people celebrate Valentine’s Day with gifts, flowers, and candy, often wishing each other a simple “Happy Valentine’s Day.” That modern celebration looks very different from its ancient origins in Rome.