Origins of Easter, Chocolate eggs, and the Giant Bunny

The origins of Easter blend ancient religious belief, seasonal traditions, and centuries of cultural change.
Today millions of people celebrate Easter Sunday as a Christian holiday marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Yet many Easter traditions also reflect older spring festivals that celebrated new life after winter.
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Because of this mix of influences the Easter holiday includes church services, chocolate eggs, egg hunts, and symbolic animals like the Easter bunny. Understanding how these customs developed helps explain why this religious holiday looks the way it does today.