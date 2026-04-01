Origins of Easter, Chocolate eggs, and the Giant Bunny

For Christians, Easter Sunday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion. According to the Christian faith, Jesus rose from the dead on the first Sunday following his burial, an event described in the New Testament.

Easter is immediately preceded by Holy Week. This sequence of observances includes Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Holy Saturday, and finally Easter morning.

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Christian churches hold church services across this period to remember the events leading to Christ's resurrection. Many Christians attend church services early on Sunday morning to celebrate the empty tomb and the promise of eternal life.

The celebration is closely connected with the Jewish festival of Passover. Early Christians linked the resurrection of Jesus with the timing of the Passover season, which helps determine when Easter Day occurs each year.