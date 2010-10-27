10 Best Thanksgiving Movies

" " Bill Pullman (L) and Ed O'Neill talk in this scene from the film 'Sibling Rivalry', 1990. O'Neill starred in the 1991 film 'Dutch.' Castle Rock Entertainment/Getty Images

Ed O'Neill (of ABC's "Modern Family" and "Married with Children") stars in this 1991 comedy about a meat-and-potatoes construction worker's attempt to stay firmly ensconced in his girlfriend's good graces -- by retrieving her preppy son from boarding school in time for Thanksgiving. Although we fully admit the movie was indeed panned by critics at the time of its release, that hasn't stopped us from keeping it in our "10 Best." We think it has a number of redeeming qualities -- namely, a cross-country road trip filled with comedic situations. And, it's clean enough to watch with the grandparents or the junior set. How can you go wrong with that kind of set-up?

