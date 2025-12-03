Black Peter, aka Zwarte Piet, Becomes 'Soot Piet' Amid Controversy

Black Peter, or Zwarte Piet, first appeared in the 19th century as the companion of Sinterklaas (Saint Nicholas), a holy man celebrated in the Netherlands each December.

Unlike Santa Claus at the North Pole, Sinterklaas arrives by boat from Spain and is traditionally accompanied by one or more Black Petes.

Early depictions showed Black Pete as a black servant or "zijn knecht," often portrayed by white actors in full blackface, curly wigs, red lipstick, and gold earrings.

Some legends linked Zwarte Piet’s origins to Odin’s two black ravens, Huginn and Muninn; others traced him to an enslaved Ethiopian man liberated by St. Nicholas or a devilish figure compelled to serve the saint.

These varying origins reflect the mix of folklore, Christianity, and colonial history that shaped the character.