Kushti: The Traditional Mud Wrestling of India and Pakistan

We humans find a lot of ways to express our competitive tendencies and compare our relative skills. There's throwing an orange sphere through a ring horizontal to the ground. There's sliding a weird weighted hunk across the ice. There's even galloping about on fantasy sticks. And if you want to add rolling around in the mud to the list, look no further than the South Asian sport of kushti, a form of wrestling also known as pehlwani. The freestyle matches last about half an hour, and a wrestler typically wins by simultaneously pinning an opponent's shoulders and hips to the ground. Learn more about this ancient sport in the images below.
