Please enter terms to search for.

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Culture
  3. People
  4. Culture & Traditions
  5. Body Art

Top Tattoo Mistakes: L.A. Ink

Photo L to R: Corey Miller, Pixie, Hannah Aitchison, Kim Saigh and Kat Von D.
Photo L to R: Corey Miller, Pixie, Hannah Aitchison, Kim Saigh and Kat Von D.
DCL

The LA Ink posse is counting down the top five mistakes people make when getting a tattoo. Get their advice for what not to do the next time you get a tattoo.

Let's get started!

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Too Small
  2. Cheap Tattoos
  3. Ode to a Lover
  4. Being Impulsive
  5. Being Drunk

Make sure the tattoo is a good size for the body part. See pictures from LA Ink.
Make sure the tattoo is a good size for the body part. See pictures from LA Ink.
DCL

Kim Says: "Be careful not to get something too small or where it doesn't fit that part of the body well."

This tat lover decided her tattoo was too small for her back, so she received a more colorful dolphin tattoo to cover-up the old one and the size is in better proportion for her back.

Cheap tattoos ofter lead to bad tattoos. See pictures from LA Ink.
Cheap tattoos ofter lead to bad tattoos. See pictures from LA Ink.
DCL

Kat Says:"Good tattoos aren't cheap and cheap tattoos aren't good. Far too many times, people choose an artist based on price. That should be the last priority on your list when it comes to getting a tattoo."

Kim Says:"Don't look for a bargain!"

A new, intricate tattoo covers up the past. See pictures from LA Ink.
A new, intricate tattoo covers up the past. See pictures from LA Ink.
DCL

Hannah Says:"Don't be overly romantic. Sorry, that tattoo is going to out last most relationships - much as I hate to say it."

Pixie Says:"I don't think lovers' names are a good thing."

Make sure your tattoo has meaning. See pictures from LA Ink.
Make sure your tattoo has meaning. See pictures from LA Ink.
DCL

Hannah Says:"Try not to be arbitrary or impulsive - you might regret getting Taz flipping the bird and drinking a beer later."

A small bear is later covered-up with a more vivid, detailed tattoo that has more meaning to its owner.

Drinking before getting a tattoo is not always the best choice. See pictures from LA Ink.
Drinking before getting a tattoo is not always the best choice. See pictures from LA Ink.
DCL

Corey Says:"Biggest mistake ... being drunk."

Hannah Says:"Being drunk leads to the other mistakes on the list."

More Expert Advice:

Before You Go Preparing for your tattoo session. Pick A Pro The gang helps you choose a design and artist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement