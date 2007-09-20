10 Famous Curses

In 1945, William "Billy Goat" Sianis brought his pet goat, Murphy, to Wrigley Field to see the fourth game of the 1945 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers. Sianis and his goat were later ejected from the stadium after complaints from fellow fans, and Sianis reportedly put a curse on the team that day. Ever since, the Cubs have had legendarily bad luck.

Throughout the years, Cubs players and fans have experienced agony in repeated late-season collapses when victory seemed imminent. In 1969, 1984, 1989 and 2003, the Cubs were painfully close to advancing to the World Series but couldn't hold the lead. Even those who don't consider themselves Cubs fans blame the hex for the weird and almost comical losses year after year. The Cubs have not won a World Series since 1908 -- no other team in the history of the game has gone as long without a championship [source: Legacy].