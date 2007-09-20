10 Famous Curses

It took nine years of rehearsals to get the seemingly cursed Broadway musical "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" off the ground. The play, Julie Taymor's reinterpretation of the comic book superhero's bid to save New York City, was plagued by one delay after another despite an all-star cast and crew that included superstars like Bono and the Edge, both members of the band U2.

The trouble began when the show's budget began to blossom uncontrollably, racking up a record $65 million or more in expenses [source: Swed]. Then, in the musical's third year of rehearsing, producer Tony Adams died of a heart attack at age 52. There were so many injuries to the cast during the rehearsal of high-flying Spider-stunts that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration stepped in to investigate. Director Julie Taymor was fired and replaced by former Barnum & Bailey director Philip William McKinley. And then the show's opening date was pushed back at least five times [source: Daily Mail].

When the production did finally open in June 2011, good luck seemed to prevail. During the final week of 2011, "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark"grossed a record-breaking $2.9 million from just nine performances [source: Healy]. But the show closed in 2014 citing weak ticket sales and the difficulty of getting injury insurance. At the time of closure, it had not made back its money [source: Trueman].