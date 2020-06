Strobe Talbott, who also won his scholarship in 1968 and spent his time at Oxford translating Nikita Khrushchev's memoirs into English, was another of Clinton's Oxford friends. He went on to be Deputy Secretary of State from 1994 to 2001. Talbott was also president of the Brookings Institution -- a Washington, D.C.-based political research facility that helped negotiate an end to the war in Yugoslavia in 1999.