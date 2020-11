Popeil advertised this device as "the biggest fishing invention since the hook . . . and still only $19.95." The handle was a mini tackle box containing a hook, line, and sinker . . . worms were up to you since it didn't come with a pocket shovel. The Pocket Fisherman was invented in 1963 by Ron's father after he was nearly injured by the tip of a fishing pole. Today's version sells for $29.99 and has a double-flex rod hinge that unfolds to a fully extendable position. Together, both versions of the Pocket Fisherman have sold more than two million units.

