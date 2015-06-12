10 Office Etiquette Rules You Wish Your Boss Would Follow

" " Invading your employee's space to berate him is just not good boss etiquette. ajkkafe/iStock/Thinkstock

Look, I get it. Etiquette in the workplace is laid back in the 21st century. Americans aren't exactly known for their decorum (they leave that to the English and French). And things like casual business attire, open office plans, easy access to social media and Whiskey Fridays don't exactly encourage professionalism.

I've experienced this firsthand. I had a boss who would go to lunch with our office every week at the nearby Mexican restaurant. He'd drink one too many margaritas and pry us for the juicy details of our lives. Then he'd casually sneak to the bathroom or outside to make a phone call when the bill arrived. Needless to say, I didn't stay at the job too long.

Every employee should observe some basic office etiquette, but managers have some rules unique to them that will help their workplaces run a lot more smoothly. Here are 10 etiquette rules your staff wishes you'd follow.