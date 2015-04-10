10 Rules of Gym Etiquette People Are Constantly Ignoring

Anytime you put tight clothing, rapidly beating hearts and above-average testosterone in a confined space, things are bound to get sweaty and probably a little messy. Get your minds out of the gutter, people. I'm talking about the gym, not the boudoir! Whether you're there consistently five times a week or with gusto throughout the month of January (don't even get me started on the New Year's resolution parking situation), chances are you've noticed, or even committed, some serious social faux pas.
Although some are gym-specific, many overlap into other areas of life. So, do the workout fanatics of the world and the general population a solid and either share this story with someone who could use a gentle, if snarky, nudge or step back and evaluate your own behavior. I'm not going to sit here on my high horse and tell you that I've never annoyed a fellow gym-goer, but by God, I make every effort not to leave a butt sweat print on the bench and that has to count for something. If only others could do the same!
Here are 10 gym etiquette blunders that really bug me – and most everyone else.