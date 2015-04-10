10 Rules of Gym Etiquette People Are Constantly Ignoring

" " By all means flirt if you're getting a vibe that it might be OK. Otherwise stick to business. Stockbyte/Thinkstock

I know you feel all hot and bothered after doing your impressive workout, and some of the other women or men might look cute, but leave Casanova at home, please. People typically hit the gym in an effort to zone out and get their heart rates up, and it's hard to maintain that level of focus when someone's coming on to you.

Amisha Harding, of Snellville, Georgia, has experienced more than her fair share of would-be Romeos, probably because she works out later in the day to avoid the crowds. "While I was doing lunges across the gym this guy positioned himself at the end of my route and did the 'come to papa' motion while biting his tongue," she says. "Yuck! I think I lunged right around him." Yet another man approached her saying, "I have smelled you in here before. You smell good! Juicy, right?" According to Harding, "I blinked and stared for a second because I was disturbed by the fact that he seemed to know my smell, and because I thought he was calling me juicy!" she says. "Then, I realized he was asking if I was wearing Juicy Couture perfume, which I wasn't." She begged off politely, which I have to say is much better than I'd do in a similar situation.

Sure, if someone is unquestionably putting off a flirty vibe, strike up a conversation not related to his/her body odor. Most of the time, however, pickup lines are best left to bars and truly social environments, especially since plenty of married people leave their rings at home to avoid damage or theft. Hitting on someone's spouse, however inadvertently, could be hazardous to your health, which completely defeats the purpose of going to the gym in the first place!