10 Restroom Etiquette Rules People Are Constantly Breaking

The throne. The john. The loo. The big white telephone. There are seemingly endless ways to describe the most important fixture in any home, office or public space. There's also a similar number of colorful ways to describe how people use that fixture, from answering the call of nature to making the bladder gladder and going to see a man about a horse.
Yet for all the creative ways that humans have come up with to talk about bathrooms and what happens in them, many of us have shown an impressive inability to handle our business properly and with respect for other users. Unless you're a hermit who lives in a remote mountain cave, you're going to have to share a bathroom with others from time to time. Proper bathroom etiquette is a part of being a member of society. By following some simple rules, you can make the experience of relieving yourself easy and even pleasant. Or at least a little less gross for everyone involved.
