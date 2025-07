" " It's one thing to be the youngest student in a class, but what about the youngest teacher in the faculty lounge? seksan Mongkhonkhamsao / Getty Images

We're not talking about clickbait here. The youngest teacher in America is a real young woman named Shania Muhammad, and she became the youngest full-time teacher in the United States in 2024.

While most teens spend their time navigating high school, Shania was writing college-level essays and accepting a job offer to lead a classroom.