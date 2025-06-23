The Youngest Person to Graduate College Was Only 10 Years Old

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Jun 23, 2025
graduation
The youngest people on this list were about half the age of the people in this photo. Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez / Getty Images

Some kids go from finger painting to finals faster than most people can say "graduation."

The youngest person to graduate college didn’t just ace high school early; they earned a full academic degree at an age when most students are still in elementary school.

Advertisement

Child prodigies have always stretched the limits of what young minds can do. With IQs off the charts and support from parents and professors, a few extraordinary students manage to complete a college education at a very young age.

Contents
  1. Michael Kearney
  2. Laurent Simons
  3. Sho Yano
  4. Gregory Smith
  5. Alia Sabur
  6. Carson Huey-You
  7. Jack Rico
  8. Honorable Mention: Daniel Liu

1. Michael Kearney

Michael Kearney is widely recognized as the youngest college graduate ever. He earned his first bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of South Alabama at just 10 years old.

A true child prodigy, he spoke his first word at 4 months and began high school when he was 6 years old. He later earned additional degrees, including a master’s in chemistry and computer science.

Advertisement

His case continues to inspire both awe and debate among educators.

2. Laurent Simons

Belgian-born Laurent Simons became one of the world's youngest people to earn a bachelor's degree in physics at the age of 11. He studied at Eindhoven University of Technology and focused on electrical engineering.

Known for his intense curiosity and advanced understanding of physics and applied mathematics, Simons has expressed interest in extending human life through technology.

Advertisement

3. Sho Yano

Sho Yano entered Loyola University Chicago at age 9, graduated summa cum laude by 12, and went on to earn an M.D. and Ph.D. in genetics from the University of Chicago. He began composing music at age five and holds a black belt in tae kwon do.

A true multi-talent, Yano is now a pediatric neurology specialist with an extensive academic and medical background.

Advertisement

4. Gregory Smith

Gregory Smith entered college at age 10 and has studied at Randolph-Macon College and the University of Virginia. While pursuing degrees in mathematics and science, he also became a peace activist, founding the International Youth Advocates and earning multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominations.

He finished his bachelor's at age 13 and his master's at age 16. Smith's life blends academic achievement with global charity work.

Advertisement

5. Alia Sabur

Alia Sabur started college at age 10 and earned a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Stony Brook University at age 14. She later received a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from Drexel University.

Sabur became the world’s youngest professor when she was appointed to Konkuk University in South Korea at age 18. Her academic journey included research in nanotechnology for medical applications, and she has also done work with Larabida Children's Hospital and Mount Sinai.

Advertisement

6. Carson Huey-You

Carson Huey-You graduated from Texas Christian University at age 14 with a degree in physics. He later pursued a master’s degree in quantum physics. Carson was reading chapter books by age 2 and doing algebra by age 5.

His younger brother, Cannan, followed a similar path in engineering. Both credit their mother and early exposure to science for their success.

Advertisement

7. Jack Rico

Jack Rico earned an associate’s degree from Fullerton College at age 13 and later enrolled at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, graduating at the ripe old age of 15.

Known for his love of history and intelligence analysis, Jack has been praised for his ability to retain information and connect with students of all ages. He’s also one of the youngest Hispanic students to graduate college in the U.S.

Advertisement

Honorable Mention: Daniel Liu

Daniel Liu took college chemistry courses at age 10 and won a grand prize in a national science competition. He later studied at the University of Toledo, where he became known for his pioneering chemical research.

He has received recognition from the American Chemical Society and was invited to the White House for his academic achievements. He went on to pursue multiple science degrees at the University of Michigan and graduated in 2024, in his early 20s.

Advertisement

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...