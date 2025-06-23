The Youngest Person to Graduate College Was Only 10 Years Old

" " The youngest people on this list were about half the age of the people in this photo. Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez / Getty Images

Some kids go from finger painting to finals faster than most people can say "graduation."

The youngest person to graduate college didn’t just ace high school early; they earned a full academic degree at an age when most students are still in elementary school.

Child prodigies have always stretched the limits of what young minds can do. With IQs off the charts and support from parents and professors, a few extraordinary students manage to complete a college education at a very young age.