" " Not every country requires you to renounce your citizenship when gaining a new one. Tetiana Chernykova / Shutterstock

If you have ever wondered which countries allow dual citizenship, the answer includes many nations across Europe, the Americas and other regions. Dual citizenship—sometimes called dual nationality or multiple citizenship—means a person legally belongs to more than one country at the same time.

A dual citizen may hold two passports, vote in national elections, and live or work in multiple countries (depending on each country's nationality laws). However, obligations such as military service, taxes, or legal duties can still apply in both countries.

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Here are 10 well-known dual citizenship countries that permit dual or multiple citizenship for people who obtain citizenship through birth, ancestry, naturalization, or special investment programs.