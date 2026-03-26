What Language Does Iran Speak? About Farsi, Persian, and Regional Dialects

" " Do Iranians speak Arabic? Not as the official language. You'll find Persian spoken by the majority of the population. Andreas von Mallinckrodt / Shutterstock

What language does Iran speak? There's a simple answer on the surface but a more complex reality underneath.

Iran's official language is Persian, commonly called Farsi, and it is spoken by the vast majority of the population. At the same time, Iran is home to dozens of other languages that reflect the country's long history and ethnic diversity.

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Modern Iran contains many linguistic communities shaped by geography, migration, and empire. Understanding how Persian developed and how other languages fit into the country's linguistic landscape helps explain how communication works across the Islamic Republic today.