10 States With the Most Electoral Votes: NY's Fall to No. 4

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Oct 14, 2025
The president and vice president are selected via electoral votes, which come from a combination of each state's senators and House Representatives. mark reinstein / Shutterstock

When Americans vote in a presidential election, they aren't directly voting for a candidate; they're voting for electors who represent their state in the electoral college.

Each state gets a number of electoral votes equal to its number of U.S. Senators (always two) plus its Representatives in the House, which is based on population. This system means some states carry far more weight than others.

The total number of electoral college votes is 538, and a candidate needs a majority—270 votes—to be elected president. These electoral votes are allocated based on the decennial U.S. Census, and states can gain or lose electoral votes depending on population changes.

Here’s a breakdown of the states with the most electoral votes and why they matter in every presidential election.

Contents
  1. California – 54 Votes
  2. Texas – 40 Votes
  3. Florida – 30 Votes
  4. New York – 28 Votes
  5. Pennsylvania – 19 Votes
  6. Illinois – 19 Votes
  7. Ohio – 17 Votes
  8. Georgia – 16 Votes
  9. Michigan – 15 Votes
  10. North Carolina – 15 Votes
  11. Additional Notes

1. California – 54 Votes

California has the most electoral votes of any state, with 52 congressional districts and two at-large electors. That means the state's electoral votes total 54.

This populous state plays a major role in national elections. The state's popular vote winner receives all of the state’s votes under the winner-take-all policy used by most states.

2. Texas – 40 Votes

Texas follows with 38 House seats and two Senate seats. Its 40 electoral college votes make it a powerhouse, especially in tight national races. Presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates regularly campaign here.

The state has been gaining seats as other states lose electoral votes due to population shifts.

3. Florida – 30 Votes

A swing state with razor-thin margins, Florida's 30 votes come from 28 representatives and two senators. It’s one of the most closely watched states in the general election, and its electors are chosen based on the state’s popular vote.

4. New York – 28 Votes

New York once had the most electors, but population loss has shifted the balance. Now with 26 representatives and two senators, it holds 28 votes.

The state still plays a key role, and state laws ensure that potential electors align with the party that wins the statewide vote.

5. Pennsylvania – 19 Votes

With 17 congressional districts and two senators, Pennsylvania’s 19 votes make it critical in deciding a president elect. The state delegation is politically diverse, and votes cast here are closely analyzed.

6. Illinois – 19 Votes

Illinois shares its vote total with Pennsylvania. Its congressional delegation includes both urban and rural districts. Presidential candidates often visit Chicago to rally support and funding.

7. Ohio – 17 Votes

Ohio’s 17 electoral votes reflect its 15 House seats and two Senate seats.

Known as a bellwether, it’s voted for the winning candidate in most elections since World War II. Electors meet in December after the November general election to formally cast their ballots.

8. Georgia – 16 Votes

Georgia has 14 congressional districts and two Senate seats. As a rapidly growing state, it has gained political influence. State's electors are appointed according to state laws and must submit votes to the Federal Register and the National Archives.

9. Michigan – 15 Votes

Michigan’s 13 districts plus two at-large electors give it 15 votes. The electoral college process here mirrors that of most states, with electors chosen by political parties before election day and confirmed after the general election ballot results are certified.

10. North Carolina – 15 Votes

With its growing population, North Carolina’s 16 votes come from 14 House seats and two Senate seats. Presidential and vice presidential candidates often visit during the campaign season, especially as the state has become more competitive.

Additional Notes

  • District of Columbia has three electors: the same number as the least populous states.
  • Only Maine and Nebraska allow a split vote, allocating two votes to the statewide winner and one vote per congressional district.
  • Six states have three votes each: Alaska, Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming.
  • The number of votes per state can change every 10 years, based on Census data.
  • Individual electors are appointed based on state laws and confirmed through certificates sent to the President of the Senate and Congress.
  • The joint session of Congress finalizes results in January before inauguration day.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

