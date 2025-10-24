10 States With the Strictest Abortion Laws After Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

" " Legal abortion is not available in every state, putting many women in complicated scenarios. PR Image Factory / Shutterstock

In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, the legal status of abortion shifted to individual states. That change sparked a wave of new policies aimed at restricting access to abortion services.

The states with the strictest abortion laws have implemented bans, limits, and legal hurdles that drastically reshape reproductive health care in the United States.