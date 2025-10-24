10 States With the Strictest Abortion Laws After Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Many of these states have passed constitutional amendments or state legislation to restrict abortion rights or remove legal protections. Trigger laws and near total abortion bans have redefined what abortion access looks like across the country.
Even in cases where abortion is legal, strict limitations on weeks of pregnancy, waiting periods, and self-managed abortion make it difficult for people of reproductive age to access care.
Some states also limit abortion coverage in private health insurance plans and state Medicaid programs. Others ban specific abortion procedures or restrict access to abortion pills.
The result is a patchwork of policies that force patients to travel across state lines, delay care, or pursue potentially unsafe options.
The legal landscape continues to evolve, with ongoing cases before state supreme courts in Iowa, Indiana, Georgia, and elsewhere.
Some states are working to enshrine abortion rights through proposed constitutional amendments or protective legislation. Others aim to expand abortion bans further, including efforts to criminalize those who help pregnant people access abortion services.
