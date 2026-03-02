12 Russian-Speaking Countries Where Hundreds of Millions Use Russian

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Mar 2, 2026
While only a few countries use Russian as the primary or official language, several recognize it as a secondary language. Oleg Elkov / Shutterstock

Russian-speaking countries span Eastern Europe, Central Asia and parts of Western Asia, reflecting the long reach of the Russian language.

Today, Russian is the eighth-most spoken language in the world by native speakers and remains widely spoken across many countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. From official state language status to minority language communities, Russian continues to shape public life and cultural exchange.

Below are 12 countries where Russian holds official status, functions as a state language, or maintains a sizable Russian speaking population.

1. Russia

Here, Russian serves as the official state language and dominant language in government, education, and media. The Russian alphabet uses the Cyrillic script, which was developed in the ninth and tenth centuris for Slavic-speaking peoples, based largely on Greek letters.

In the 2010 census, Russian was named as a native language by 85.73 percent of the population, and knowledge of Russian was reported by 137.5 million people. The Moscow dialect forms the basis of the modern literary language used in international organizations such as the United Nations.

2. Belarus

Belarus recognizes Russian as an official language alongside Belarusian. In practice, many people speak Russian as their primary language in cities and public life.

Russian serves as a common language for interethnic communication among national minorities, and a large portion of the country's population identifies Russian as a native tongue or second language.

3. Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, the Kazakh language is the state language. In state organizations and local self-government bodies, the Russian language is officially used on an equal footing with the Kazakh language. Many citizens speak Russian fluently, especially in urban centers.

As one of the largest former Soviet republics in Central Asia, Kazakhstan maintains strong cultural and economic ties to Russian speaking communities across the region.

4. Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan designates Russian as an official language in addition to Kyrgyz. Russian serves in government administration, education, and informal communication.

A sizable Russian-speaking population remains from the Soviet era, and translation services frequently operate in both languages.

5. Ukraine

Ukraine lists Ukrainian as its sole official language, yet Russian remains widely spoken in parts of the country, particularly in eastern regions. Millions of Russian speakers use it as a native language or second language.

Political developments have reshaped language policy, but Russian continues to influence cultural heritage and media.

6. Moldova

Moldova recognizes Romanian, based on the Latin alphabet, as its state language. Still, Russian functions as a minority language and is widely spoken in business and public life.

Russian speaking communities remain active, especially in urban areas and the breakaway region of Transnistria.

7. Latvia

Among the Baltic countries, Latvia has a sizable Russian speaking population. Latvian is the official language, yet many residents speak Russian at home or as a second language.

Russian immigrants and their descendants form a significant Russian community, shaping media and cultural exchange.

8. Estonia

Estonia, another Eastern European country in the Baltic region, uses Estonian as its national language. However, Russian remains one of the most spoken foreign languages in the country.

Russian-speaking population centers are concentrated in certain cities, where people speak Russian in daily life.

9. Lithuania

Lithuania differs slightly from its Baltic neighbors, with a smaller but still notable Russian speaking population. Russian functions mainly as a second language rather than a dominant language.

Older generations educated during the Soviet era often speak Russian fluently.

10. Georgia

In Georgia, Georgian is the official language, but Russian remains widely spoken, especially among older citizens and in business.

As in other former Soviet states, Russian once acted as the primary language of administration and interethnic communication.

11. Armenia

Armenia lists Armenian as its official language, yet Russian is commonly taught in schools and used in media. Many Armenians learn Russian for economic and educational reasons.

The language supports trade and other economic ties with Russia.

12. Israel

Israel is not a former Soviet republic, but it hosts a sizable Russian-speaking population due to immigrants from the former Soviet Union. Hebrew is the national language.

Russian language newspapers, television and cultural institutions reflect this influence.

Across these countries where Russian maintains influence, the language acts as a bridge for interethnic communication and cultural importance.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

