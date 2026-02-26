10 Portuguese Speaking Countries and Regions Spanning 4 Continents

" " You don't need to be fluent to guess that this translates to "Do you speak Portuguese?" nito / Shutterstock

Portuguese-speaking countries form a global network connected by a shared language, history, and culture. Portuguese is a widely spoken language across South America, Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia, making it one of the most spoken languages in the world.

Today, people speak Portuguese as a native language, second language, or lingua franca in several countries.

The Portuguese language spread through exploration, trade, and colonization, especially across the Atlantic Ocean. While accents and vocabulary vary, Portuguese remains an international language used in government, education, and foreign affairs.