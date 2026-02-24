Parliamentary Democracy, Explained Simply

In such a system, citizens vote in a general election using a defined electoral system, often based on proportional representation or geographic districts.

The secret ballot protects each vote, and the electoral process determines which political parties gain seats in the lower house (and sometimes the upper house) of parliament.

Advertisement

The majority party—or a coalition of parties forming a majority—selects a leader to serve as prime minister. That leader heads the executive branch and is usually drawn from the legislature.

Because the executive grows out of the legislative branch, most parliamentary systems require the government to maintain the confidence of the majority.

If the ruling party loses that confidence, parliament can remove the prime minister through a vote of no confidence. This mechanism keeps the executive accountable in real time rather than waiting for the next election cycle.