PAC vs. Super PAC: What's the Difference?

A Super PAC is also a political committee, but legally it is an independent expenditure-only committee. That last phrase is the key.
Because it makes only independent expenditures, a Super PAC may solicit contributions and accept unlimited contributions from individuals, corporations, labor organizations, and other political committees.
Unlike traditional PACs, it can raise unlimited funds and spend unlimited amounts to support candidates or oppose them. It may expressly advocate for the election or defeat of a clearly identified candidate, pay for ads in primary and general elections, and try to influence elections across an entire election cycle.
What it cannot do is contribute directly to a candidate or political party. Super PACs cannot give money to a candidate committee, a political party, or party committees. They also cannot coordinate communications with a candidate, a candidate campaign, or a political party.
Once spending is coordinated, it can be treated like a contribution and trigger a completely different set of rules.
That is why PACs and Super PACs are often described as similar machines with different wiring. Both can support candidates. Both can accept contributions and spend money. Both report to the federal election commission FEC.
But unlike traditional PACs, Super PACs exist to make only independent expenditures.
There are still guardrails. Even committees that accept unlimited contributions cannot take money from foreign nationals, federal contractors, national banks, or federally chartered corporations under FEC rules. So “unlimited” does not mean “from anyone, for anything.”