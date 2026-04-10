PAC vs. Super PAC: What's the Difference?

What a PAC Can Do in a Federal Election

What a PAC Can Do in a Federal Election

A PAC is a type of political committee that raises funds and provides financial support in federal election campaigns. Under the Federal Election Campaign Act, traditional PACs are regulated far more tightly than Super PACs.

Some PACs are non-connected committees. Others are separate segregated funds, which are federal PACs established by corporations, labor unions, trade associations, or membership organizations.

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Those separate segregated funds do not use general treasury funds for direct contributions. Instead, they solicit contributions from a restricted class such as executives, members, or employees.

That structure matters. A traditional PAC can contribute directly to federal candidates, candidate committees, and political party committees— subject to federal law and contribution limits.

Once it qualifies as a multicandidate committee, a PAC can generally give up to $5,000 per election to a federal candidate and up to $5,000 per year to another PAC. State, district, and local party committee limits differ from national party committee limits, and Senate candidates also sit under special rules that allow coordinated party expenditure support in general elections.

PACs also have to live with spending limits of a different kind. They can make direct contributions, but they cannot simply accept unlimited contributions from corporations or labor organizations.

They must register with the Federal Election Commission once they cross federal thresholds and then file regular reports for each reporting period showing money raised, money spent, PAC contributions, and other disbursements.