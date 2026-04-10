PAC vs. Super PAC: What's the Difference?

By: Wren Corvayne  |  Apr 10, 2026
There are, unsurprisingly, a lot of regulations surrounding political donations. Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

In campaign finance, though, PAC vs. Super PAC designation marks a major legal divide.

A PAC can often contribute directly to a candidate or political party, but it faces contribution limits and source restrictions.

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A Super PAC, by contrast, can raise unlimited funds and spend unlimited amounts on ads and other independent expenditures, but it cannot contribute directly to a candidate committee, a national party committee, or other political party committees.

That split shapes modern political campaigns. It also explains why the same election can involve candidate campaigns, party committees, leadership PACs, and independent expenditure-only committees all trying to influence elections in different ways.

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Contents
  1. What a PAC Can Do in a Federal Election
  2. What Makes a Super PAC Different
  3. Why Citizens United Changed the Political Landscape
  4. Where Federal Rules End and State and Local Rules Begin

What a PAC Can Do in a Federal Election

A PAC is a type of political committee that raises funds and provides financial support in federal election campaigns. Under the Federal Election Campaign Act, traditional PACs are regulated far more tightly than Super PACs.

Some PACs are non-connected committees. Others are separate segregated funds, which are federal PACs established by corporations, labor unions, trade associations, or membership organizations.

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Those separate segregated funds do not use general treasury funds for direct contributions. Instead, they solicit contributions from a restricted class such as executives, members, or employees.

That structure matters. A traditional PAC can contribute directly to federal candidates, candidate committees, and political party committees— subject to federal law and contribution limits.

Once it qualifies as a multicandidate committee, a PAC can generally give up to $5,000 per election to a federal candidate and up to $5,000 per year to another PAC. State, district, and local party committee limits differ from national party committee limits, and Senate candidates also sit under special rules that allow coordinated party expenditure support in general elections.

PACs also have to live with spending limits of a different kind. They can make direct contributions, but they cannot simply accept unlimited contributions from corporations or labor organizations.

They must register with the Federal Election Commission once they cross federal thresholds and then file regular reports for each reporting period showing money raised, money spent, PAC contributions, and other disbursements.

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What Makes a Super PAC Different

A Super PAC is also a political committee, but legally it is an independent expenditure-only committee. That last phrase is the key.

Because it makes only independent expenditures, a Super PAC may solicit contributions and accept unlimited contributions from individuals, corporations, labor organizations, and other political committees.

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Unlike traditional PACs, it can raise unlimited funds and spend unlimited amounts to support candidates or oppose them. It may expressly advocate for the election or defeat of a clearly identified candidate, pay for ads in primary and general elections, and try to influence elections across an entire election cycle.

What it cannot do is contribute directly to a candidate or political party. Super PACs cannot give money to a candidate committee, a political party, or party committees. They also cannot coordinate communications with a candidate, a candidate campaign, or a political party.

Once spending is coordinated, it can be treated like a contribution and trigger a completely different set of rules.

That is why PACs and Super PACs are often described as similar machines with different wiring. Both can support candidates. Both can accept contributions and spend money. Both report to the federal election commission FEC.

But unlike traditional PACs, Super PACs exist to make only independent expenditures.

There are still guardrails. Even committees that accept unlimited contributions cannot take money from foreign nationals, federal contractors, national banks, or federally chartered corporations under FEC rules. So “unlimited” does not mean “from anyone, for anything.”

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Why Citizens United Changed the Political Landscape

The modern PACs and super PACs split came out of court decisions, not just new statutes.

In Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, the Supreme Court held that the government could not bar corporations and labor unions from using general treasury funds for certain independent political spending.

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The case grew out of a dispute over a film critical of Hillary Clinton during the 2008 presidential race. Soon after, in SpeechNow.org v. FEC, the D.C. Circuit said contribution limits could not be applied to groups that make only independent expenditures.

Put those rulings together and you get the legal foundation for Super PACs. The Supreme Court opened the door for independent spending by corporations and labor organizations. SpeechNow supplied the next step by allowing independent expenditure-only committees to accept unlimited contributions.

That shift changed the political process and the political landscape. Super PACs now raise unlimited funds and spend unlimited amounts on independent expenditures around federal election contests.

In the 2022 cycle, for example, the Senate Leadership Fund was the biggest outside spending group, and recent cycles have also shown large flows through leadership PACs and other political committees tied to political leaders and other political leaders.

Traditional PACs still matter, especially because they can contribute directly to federal candidates. In recent cycles, major PAC donors have continued to provide financial support to House candidates, Senate candidates and candidate campaigns even as Super PACs drew more attention for huge ad buys.

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Where Federal Rules End and State and Local Rules Begin

Federal campaign finance rules govern federal candidates and committees involved in federal election activity, but they are not the whole story.

States can impose their own campaign finance rules for nonfederal races, and those rules may look very different. Colorado, for example, requires notice within 48 hours for independent expenditures of more than $1,000 made within 30 days of a primary or general election. The state also notes that municipal elections can work differently, and home rule cities such as Fort Collins may have their own local ordinances layered on top of state law.

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That is why local party committee rules, state party committees, candidate committee filing duties, and contribution limits can vary once you move outside federal law. A group spending money to influence elections in a city race may be dealing with the Internal Revenue Code, state statutes, municipal codes, and disclosure rules all at once.

So when people ask about PAC vs Super PAC, the cleanest answer is this: a PAC can usually make direct contributions but lives under tighter fundraising rules, while a Super PAC can accept unlimited contributions and spend unlimited amounts on only independent expenditures.

Both are political committees. Both aim to influence elections. They just do it through different legal lanes.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

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