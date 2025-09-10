The Most Powerful Passport Comes From a Nation State

" " Passport holders from certain countries enjoy visa-free travel that's hard to beat. MargJohnsonVA / Shutterstock

Want to know which travel documents unlock the most doors around the world? Every year, the Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on how many destinations their holders can visit without needing a prior visa.

The most powerful passport lets you hop across borders with fewer restrictions, opening the way for business, tourism, and more.

Advertisement

The 2025 ranking draws from exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), backed by extensive in-house research. It takes into account visa-free access, visa on arrival, and visa requirements across 227 travel destinations.