10 Most Liberal Colleges Prioritizing Community and Experience

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Oct 30, 2025
Liberal universities like Brown foster critical thinking, experiential learning, and a sense of responsibility to one's community. Ken Wolter / Shutterstock

Liberal colleges often stand out for their focus on diversity, social justice and inclusive education. These schools attract some of the most liberal students in the country and offer academic environments shaped by progressive values.

Based on student reviews, campus community engagement and rankings from platforms like Niche, here are some of the most liberal colleges in the United States of America.

These liberal colleges reflect a deep commitment to social change, critical inquiry, and diversity in education. Whether through experiential learning, campus activism, or interdisciplinary study, each offers a unique opportunity for students to explore the world through a progressive lens.

1. American University, Washington, D.C.

American University. bluestork / Shutterstock

Located in the nation's capital, American University is known for its politically engaged student population and faculty. The school prioritizes community engagement, leadership, and public service. It’s a hub for students interested in political science, international relations, and social change.

2. Hampshire College, Massachusetts

Hampshire College. Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

Hampshire College has no letter grades, using narrative evaluations instead, and it was founded as an “experiment in self-directed learning” with an emphasis on student-designed education.

The academic model prioritizes independent, project-based learning to foster critical thinking and innovation—a notably experiential approach to liberal arts education.

Hampshire students often engage in community-oriented projects as the college highlights social justice and sustainability as core values.

3. Sarah Lawrence College, New York

This private liberal arts college offers highly individualized education with strong roots in the arts and humanities. Known for fostering progressive thought and cultural diversity, Sarah Lawrence ranks high for liberal student views.

It also boasts exceptionally supportive faculty. In fact, Sarah Lawrence was ranked No. 1 in the nation for “Professors Get High Marks” for three years running, reflecting how inspiring and supportive its faculty are according to students

4. Oberlin College, Ohio

Oberlin College. PICTOR PICTURES / Shutterstock

Oberlin has long been a leader in progressive education. It was the first college to admit both women and Black students. Today, the school maintains a reputation for liberal activism, environmental sustainability and a vibrant campus arts scene.

5. Mount Holyoke College, Massachusetts

Mount Holyoke College. Feng Cheng / Shutterstock

As the first of the Seven Sisters colleges, Mount Holyoke is deeply committed to women’s leadership and liberal education. The college has long been committed to access, women’s leadership, and social justice (Princeton Review even named it the #1 U.S. college for “Making an Impact” in 2021).

On campus, students engage in a wide array of cultural organizations and advocacy initiatives, continuing Mount Holyoke’s tradition of promoting equity and inclusion.

6. Bennington College, Vermont

Bennington emphasizes self-designed majors, community involvement and interdisciplinary study. Bennington College offers a uniquely self-designed curriculum: It has no traditional majors, instead using the student-created “Plan” process for interdisciplinary study.

The college’s progressive community is indeed known for activism; roughly 10 percent of students enroll in public action projects focusing on issues like environmental justice.

Bennington is also renowned for its strengths in the arts, and it requires every student to complete an annual Field Work Term (a two-month internship or field project) to gain real-world, experiential learning beyond the classroom

7. Bard College, New York

Bard College. Brian Logan Photography / Shutterstock

Bard College combines rigorous academics with a dedication to public service and civic engagement. Its political leanings skew left, and its programs often intersect with social justice, human rights, and global leadership.

For example, Bard requires all students to engage in community outreach as part of its “Engaged Liberal Arts,” supports a prominent Human Rights program, and has built an international network of partner campuses to extend liberal education globally.

8. Brown University, Rhode Island

Brown University. iroqin / Shutterstock

Brown University’s famed Open Curriculum (with no mandatory general education requirements) creates an environment of tremendous academic freedom, allowing students to shape an interdisciplinary course of study tailored to their interests.

The Ivy League school emphasizes academic freedom and interdisciplinary studies. Students enjoy broad flexibility in shaping their education.

9. University of California, Berkeley, California

UC Berkeley. Zhuo Wen Chen / Shutterstock

The University of California, Berkeley has a storied history as a cradle of progressive student movements. It was the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement in 1964, and throughout the 1960s Berkeley was a flashpoint of anti-war protests and civil rights activism that shaped national discourse.

Berkeley remains a major center of student activism today, with organizations and academic programs devoted to racial and social equity, civil liberties, and sustainability.

In recent years, Berkeley students have led campaigns for racial justice, immigrant rights, and sexual assault prevention, and the campus is noted for vigorous environmental activism around climate change and sustainability initiatives.

10. Boston University, Massachusetts

Boston University. Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock

BU is home to a politically active, diverse student population. The campus hosts regular cultural events and leadership workshops focused on global issues and civic responsibility.

Faculty at BU frequently incorporate real-world issues into the curriculum and encourage critical, open discussion, aligning with the university’s longstanding emphasis on active citizenship and community engagement.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

