A Look at First Lady Melania Trump's Childhood Hometown in Slovenia

When her husband Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th United States president on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, Melania Trump became the country's first lady. A former model, Trump was born in the city Novo Mesto in what is today Slovenia, but at the time of her birth in 1970 was part of Yugoslavia.
Melania Trump reportedly speaks six languages and is only the second first lady not born in the United States; the first was Louisa Catherine Johnson, born in Britain and married to John Quincy Adams, the country's sixth president.