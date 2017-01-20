A Look at First Lady Melania Trump's Childhood Hometown in Slovenia

" " Melania Trump-themed honey is on display at a shop in a tourist information center in Sevnica, Slovenia. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

When her husband Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th United States president on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, Melania Trump became the country's first lady. A former model, Trump was born in the city Novo Mesto in what is today Slovenia, but at the time of her birth in 1970 was part of Yugoslavia.

Melania Trump reportedly speaks six languages and is only the second first lady not born in the United States; the first was Louisa Catherine Johnson, born in Britain and married to John Quincy Adams, the country's sixth president.

" " A train arrives at the Sevnica station. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

" " A view of Sevnica's old town, which sits on the banks of the Sava River. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

" " Sevnica Castle (Grad Sevnica in Slovenian) sits on a hill above the historic old town. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

" " No official record of the castle's initial construction remains, but historians place it as being built in the early 12th century C.E. The only part of the original building that remains is part of a tower. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

" " The apartment block Melania Trump lived in as a young girl. Her father was a car salesman and her moth a pattern-maker at a textile factory. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

" " Melania Trump, born Melanija Knavs, lived in this house after her family moved out of their earlier apartment. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

" " This is the elementary school Melania Trump attended. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

" " Graffiti that reads "delete ELITE" near the Sevnica train station. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

" " Sevnica bakery worker Jelenc Darja holds a white chocolate mousse cake with gold decoration called 'Torta Melanija' created to honor Melania Trump. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

" " Sevnica is in the eastern part of Slovenia, near the border with Croatia. Lonely Planet/Getty Images