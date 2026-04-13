A List of Einstein Visa Recipients (The Famous Ones, to Be Specific)

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Apr 13, 2026
Milla Jovovich is one of the most famous Einstein visa recipients, noted for her work in "The Fifth Element" and beyond. taniavolobueva / Shutterstock

A list of Einstein visa recipients is never truly complete, because public disclosure of individual EB-1 and EB-1A approvals is rare under privacy rules. Still, a handful of people have publicly confirmed the visa, appeared in court records or were widely reported as recipients of the so-called "Einstein visa" or "genius visa."

That nickname makes the category sound like it is only for Nobel Prize winners. In reality, the EB-1A visa sits inside the first-preference employment based immigration system and is open to foreign nationals in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics who can demonstrate extraordinary ability through sustained national or international acclaim.

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For context, the EB-1 umbrella also includes outstanding professors and researchers, and certain multinational executives and managers. But the EB-1A visa is the best-known branch because people can self petition on their own merits—without a job offer, without labor certification, and without an employer sponsor—while still pursuing a green card that grants permanent residency.

Contents
  1. Milla Jovovich
  2. Melania Trump
  3. Pelé
  4. Paulina Rubio
  5. Shakira
  6. Tabu
  7. Yue Minjun
  8. Shera Bechard
  9. Nobel Prize Winners and Other Top-Tier Experts
  10. Fort Collins Researchers and the Hidden Majority

1. Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich built international acclaim in both modeling and film. That combination matters in performing arts cases, where officers may weigh artistic exhibitions, showcases evidence, published material, major award history, critical reviews, and evidence of a leading or critical role.

An actress-model profile also shows why EB-1A cases are not limited to laboratories or lecture halls. The law readily apply to artists, athletes, and entertainers too—as long as they provide evidence that their work reflects outstanding achievement, global recognition and a career that places them near the top of the field.

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2. Melania Trump

Melania Trump is the most famous modern example in public debate because her immigration history became part of the political conversation around Donald Trump. CBS reported that she obtained a green card through the EB-1 track, and later commentary focused on whether a top model could meet the eligibility criteria for extraordinary ability.

In practice, fashion models can fit the statute when they provide evidence showing national or international acclaim, a high salary, published material in major media, commercial successes, leading campaigns and work for distinguished organizations.

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Coverage also pointed to her appearances in Sports Illustrated and other major media, which is exactly the kind of major media evidence and major trade publications material immigration authorities and USCIS officers may review.

3. Pelé

Pelé is the kind of name people picture when they first hear "Einstein visa." He was a global sports icon whose extraordinary ability in athletics was the point; the value was sustained national and international acclaim.

For athletes, evidence can come from internationally recognized prizes, a major internationally recognized award, an Olympic medal in some cases, major media, major award coverage, and proof that the person played a leading or critical role for elite teams or competitions.

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4. Paulina Rubio

Paulina Rubio has been publicly described as a Latin pop singer. In arts cases like hers, immigration services may look at commercial successes, international acclaim, published material in other major media, and evidence that the performer held a critical role in high-profile productions.

This is also where recommendation letters can go wrong. A weak filing leans on generic praise. A stronger filing uses field evidence, other major media, chart history, box office or sales data, artistic exhibitions or festival appearances, and a clear story about why the applicant's work had major significance.

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5. Shakira

The EB-1A extraordinary ability category includes the arts. That matters less as celebrity trivia than as a reminder that immigration lawyers and an immigration attorney often build these cases years before a star becomes a household name in every market.

The EB-1A route is attractive because applicants can self-petition, skip the need for a job offer, and avoid labor certification. Depending on country of origin and visa bulletin timing, it can also help visa holders move past long waits that affect other visa categories in employment based immigration.

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For more on permanent residence and wait times, HowStuffWorks has a useful explainer on why some people wait decades to legally immigrate to the U.S. USCIS also outlines green card eligibility categories and employment-based immigrant green cards.

6. Tabu

Her case fits the common pattern for acclaimed actors: published material, major media, critical role credits, and a long record of distinguished reputation in the performing arts.

What makes a file persuasive is not just the stack of documents. The EB-1A visa application process requires submitting extensive evidence to demonstrate the applicant's extraordinary abilities and acclaim, and the quality of documentation and legal arguments can strongly shape approval or denial.

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Organizing evidence clearly and building a persuasive narrative matter because USCIS officers are not simply counting pages. They are deciding whether the evidence adds up to sustained national or international recognition.

7. Yue Minjun

Yue Minjun's art career offers several classic forms of excellence evidence. A visual artist can point to artistic exhibitions, commercial successes, global recognition, and work displayed by galleries or museums with a distinguished reputation.

This is also where some of the more technical criteria come into play. USCIS may consider lesser nationally or internationally recognized prizes, evidence showing that associations demand outstanding achievement, panel evidence from judging the work of others, scholarly articles about the artist's work, and comparable evidence when the usual categories do not neatly fit the field.

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8. Shera Bechard

Shera Bechard drew headlines because her public profile did not match many people's idea of extraordinary ability.

But the statute is not asking whether a person looks academic. It asks whether the person can demonstrate extraordinary ability and national or international acclaim through the evidence categories written into the rules.

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That is why cases involving fashion models, performers and niche celebrities often turn on careful proof. Evidence showing a high salary, published material, major trade publications, commercial successes, major media evidence, and leading or critical role work can carry more weight than vague letters saying the applicant is talented.

Common challenges in the EB-1A application process include misunderstanding what counts as extraordinary and relying on generic recommendation letters that do not connect the applicant's record to the actual eligibility criteria.

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Nobel Prize Winners and Other Top-Tier Experts

The public often assumes the EB-1 visa exists only for Nobel Prize winners. A Nobel Prize or another major, internationally recognized award can satisfy the one time achievement route, just as an Olympic medal can be powerful evidence in athletics. But most successful applicants do not have a Nobel Prize.

Instead, they qualify by meeting at least three of 10 regulatory criteria and then persuading officers on the full record. Those criteria can include:

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  • Published material
  • Scholarly articles
  • Original scientific work
  • Business-related contributions of major significance
  • High salary
  • Judging on a panel
  • Lesser nationally recognized prizes
  • Membership in groups that demand outstanding achievement
  • Proof of work in a leading or critical role for distinguished organizations

This is why recipients of the EB-1A visa typically include top-tier researchers, scientists, and high-level professionals. The category asks whether people have sustained national or international acclaim rather than whether they fit one stereotype of genius.

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Fort Collins Researchers and the Hidden Majority

The hidden majority of Einstein visa recipients are not celebrities at all. They are researchers, physicians, engineers, and other global talent working in places like Fort Collins, where Colorado State University anchors a strong STEM ecosystem. The Fort Collins area has major research centers, including the Flint Animal Cancer Center, the CIRA, and the Powerhouse Energy Campus.

That helps explain several real-world patterns.

  • Veterinary medicine research in Fort Collins, especially at the CSU Flint Animal Cancer Center, can produce original scientific and business-related contributions with major significance.
  • Climate science work tied to CIRA can generate scholarly articles, major media attention and panel evidence.
  • Innovators in agricultural technology can build field evidence through crop science and soil health work.

Successful applicants can receive permanent resident status for themselves, a spouse, and unmarried children under 21. Permanent residency may make them eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship after five years as a lawful permanent resident.

Working with an experienced attorney can make a real difference here. The quality of documentation and legal framing can influence outcomes, and a good immigration attorney helps applicants avoid common pitfalls, use comparable evidence when needed, and show why their own merits satisfy the law.

That is especially important because USCIS requires extensive documentation, and even strong candidates can fail if their filing is disorganized, thin on distinguished organizations evidence, or weak on the final narrative.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

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