A List of Einstein Visa Recipients (The Famous Ones, to Be Specific)

" " Milla Jovovich is one of the most famous Einstein visa recipients, noted for her work in "The Fifth Element" and beyond. taniavolobueva / Shutterstock

A list of Einstein visa recipients is never truly complete, because public disclosure of individual EB-1 and EB-1A approvals is rare under privacy rules. Still, a handful of people have publicly confirmed the visa, appeared in court records or were widely reported as recipients of the so-called "Einstein visa" or "genius visa."

That nickname makes the category sound like it is only for Nobel Prize winners. In reality, the EB-1A visa sits inside the first-preference employment based immigration system and is open to foreign nationals in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics who can demonstrate extraordinary ability through sustained national or international acclaim.

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For context, the EB-1 umbrella also includes outstanding professors and researchers, and certain multinational executives and managers. But the EB-1A visa is the best-known branch because people can self petition on their own merits—without a job offer, without labor certification, and without an employer sponsor—while still pursuing a green card that grants permanent residency.