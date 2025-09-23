10 Least Religious Countries, Based on Worship Attendance and More

" " In Norway, church membership remains high on paper but worship attendance is rare. dibrova / Shutterstock

When it comes to religious commitment, the world is far from uniform. While some nations are deeply shaped by religion, others are moving toward secularism.

As nonbelief becomes more common in several countries, the definition of what it means to be religious continues to evolve. Whether driven by personal faith, cultural tradition, or political freedom, the global map of religion is changing.

This list explores the least religious countries based on measures like religious affiliation, worship attendance, and belief in God, drawing from data by the Pew Research Center and other global surveys.