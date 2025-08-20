All HBCUs Were Established Before 1964

" " The U.S. Department of Education says these schools must be accredited by a nationally recognized accrediting agency and meet specific criteria under the Higher Education Act. PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

What do Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. have in common? All of them graduated from HBCUs, or historically Black colleges and universities. These institutions play a major role in U.S. higher education, especially for Black Americans.

There are more than 100 HBCUs across the United States, including in places like South Carolina, Arkansas and the Virgin Islands. Most were founded before the Higher Education Act of 1965, with a principal mission to educate Black students at a time when other schools shut them out.