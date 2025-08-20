All HBCUs Were Established Before 1964

Many historically Black colleges have unique histories and missions. Cheyney University is the oldest, founded in 1837 to educate African American youth. Wilberforce University, established in Ohio, is the oldest private HBCU.
Central State University, Kentucky State University, and Tennessee State University offer a wide range of programs. Virginia Union University, Harris-Stowe State University, and Wiley College each have deep roots in civil rights history and educational advancement.
HBCUs like Savannah State University, Delaware State University, and Virginia University of Lynchburg reflect the geographic spread and cultural diversity of the HBCU system. So do lesser-known schools like Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Simmons College of Kentucky, and the Institute for Colored Youth, which contributed to education for Black Americans in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Other key institutions include West Virginia State University, a land-grant university with a rich legacy, and Southern University, the largest HBCU system in the U.S., with campuses across Louisiana.