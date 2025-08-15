14 Hardest College Majors With the Highest Attrition Rates

" " Some people love a challenge. Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Some college majors are years of all-nighters in disguise. The hardest college majors often demand a cocktail of grit, gray matter, and an unshakable love for complexity. Whether you're wrangling multivariable calculus or spending entire weekends on lab reports, these fields are not for the faint of heart.

A National Center for Education Statistics study found that nearly half of bachelor’s students who entered STEM majors left those fields within six years, indicating very high attrition in STEM programs. That means plenty switch majors before graduation.

Why? The hardest majors are mentally exhausting, time intensive, and often come with heavy course loads that challenge even the most dedicated students.