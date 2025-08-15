14 Hardest College Majors With the Highest Attrition Rates

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Aug 15, 2025
college
Some people love a challenge. Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Some college majors are years of all-nighters in disguise. The hardest college majors often demand a cocktail of grit, gray matter, and an unshakable love for complexity. Whether you're wrangling multivariable calculus or spending entire weekends on lab reports, these fields are not for the faint of heart.

A National Center for Education Statistics study found that nearly half of bachelor’s students who entered STEM majors left those fields within six years, indicating very high attrition in STEM programs. That means plenty switch majors before graduation.

Why? The hardest majors are mentally exhausting, time intensive, and often come with heavy course loads that challenge even the most dedicated students.

Contents
  1. Engineering
  2. Physics
  3. Architecture
  4. Fine Arts
  5. Chemistry
  6. Nursing
  7. Computer Science
  8. Mathematics
  9. Biology
  10. Liberal Arts (Yes, Really)
  11. Marine Biology
  12. Economics
  13. Biochemical Sciences
  14. Environmental Engineering

1. Engineering

Engineer
Engineering requires a lot of hours. CardIrin / Shutterstock

From aerospace to petroleum, engineering majors are like academic marathons.

Students juggle subjects like thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, and process design while clocking long hours in labs. Mechanical, electrical, chemical, and geological engineering require a deep understanding of math, physics, and critical thinking.

These STEM majors demand hands-on experience, abstract thinking, and mastery of engineering principles. The coursework covers a broad range of topics, often combining theoretical physics with practical problem solving.

Such engineering programs demand intense study—surveys show engineering majors average about 20 hours per week on coursework outside class—and they experience high dropout rates (around 50 percent of engineering students switch majors or leave before graduation).

2. Physics

Physics
Physics is actually way more complicated than this. Aree_S / Shutterstock

Physics majors navigate the world of quantum mechanics and theoretical physics. These students must be fluent in multivariable calculus, differential equations, and high-level math. They often tackle complex problems that have few real-world analogies.

Physics is a hard science that expects students to develop strong data analysis skills and understand concepts light-years beyond intro-level courses. It’s mentally exhausting and leaves little room for error. The path often continues into graduate school and advanced degrees.

3. Architecture

Architect
Architecture is a huge time committment. Lee Charlie / Shutterstock

Architecture students work at the intersection of design, science, and problem solving. Their schedules include long studio hours, model building, and software rendering.

Architecture is actually the most time-intensive undergraduate major: Students spend about 22.2 hours per week preparing for classes on average.

The subject matter combines high-stakes creativity with technical precision. Architecture students manage heavy course loads that leave little room for sleep. The workload rivals even the most difficult STEM fields.

4. Fine Arts

Painting student
Art entails taking a lot of criticism. 29september / Shutterstock

Despite the stereotype, fine arts majors face a brutal academic grind. Their work in sculpture, painting, or performance demands emotional energy, technical skill, and relentless critique.

Fine arts majors must constantly submit their work to critique—a process described as "nerve-wracking, tedious, time consuming, [and] competitive" by art educators—making this field emotionally demanding in addition to its technical challenges.

Fine arts majors maintain intense portfolios, develop visual communication skills, and produce original work under tight deadlines. Like other non-STEM degrees, this path requires dedication, resilience, and deep introspection.

5. Chemistry

Chemist
Chemists. Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Chemistry majors tackle some of the hardest college coursework, including organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, physical chemistry, and biochemical sciences. These students must juggle lab reports, molecular biology, and complex reactions.

The field combines theory with real-world applications and requires a broad field of knowledge. Chemistry is foundational for students planning on medical school or advanced degrees. Requiring mastery of both memorization and analytical thinking, it’s a challenging discipline.

6. Nursing

Nurse
Nursing is a vital major. PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

Nursing students straddle the academic and clinical worlds. They balance textbooks on pharmacology with hands-on clinical practice in hospitals. This makes the major mentally exhausting and physically demanding.

These students must demonstrate critical thinking and mastery in real-world scenarios. The long hours and high expectations make nursing, as one program director put it, "one of the most difficult majors in any college or university setting," requiring exceptional discipline and grit.

7. Computer Science

Computer science
Computer science involves a lot of coding. Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

This major is a steep climb from the start. Students study programming languages, algorithms, data structures, and software systems. Each topic builds on the last, and missing a concept early on can make later material feel impossible.

Computer science demands logical thinking, abstract reasoning, and high-level problem solving. It's a challenging major with wide applications, from app development to artificial intelligence.

The path can require extended research and sometimes graduate school. However, while some computer science graduates pursue advanced research or graduate degrees, many find success in the tech industry with just a bachelor’s degree

8. Mathematics

Mathematics
Math. Abidkhan1290 / Shutterstock

Pure mathematics focuses less on solving problems and more on proving why solutions exist. Advanced courses dive into number theory, set theory, and abstract algebra, often leaving students bewildered.

This field is dominated by high-level math, including differential equations and complex problem solving. It’s essential for students heading into research or academic careers, making it one of the most intellectually demanding majors.

9. Biology

Biologist
Biologists study samples. Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Biology majors might start with living organisms, but the journey quickly escalates into molecular biology, genetics, and anatomy. The workload often surprises students who expect a lighter science.

These majors spend long hours memorizing terminology, writing lab reports, and studying for exams. Many biology students aim for medical school, increasing the pressure to maintain high GPAs and study hours.

10. Liberal Arts (Yes, Really)

Liberal arts
Liberal arts majors discuss theoretical concepts. Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

Liberal arts majors like philosophy, literature, and sociology require deep understanding of abstract concepts. Students write constantly and are expected to engage critically with complex texts.

Though non-STEM, these degrees still involve a challenging curriculum. Students learn to synthesize broad themes and express nuanced arguments—skills that demand time and intellectual stamina.

11. Marine Biology

Marine biologists
Marine biologists install a flow meter to study the currents underwater. Nicole Helgason / Shutterstock

This subfield of biology blends oceanography, chemistry, and ecology. Marine biology students often participate in fieldwork, lab experiments, and detailed species analysis.

The major involves long study hours, especially in upper-level courses on environmental science and molecular biology. It’s an interdisciplinary path requiring both book smarts and outdoor resilience.

12. Economics

Stock market analysis
Stock market analysis is just one part of economics. zignal_88 / Shutterstock

Economics isn’t all about money. It combines math, theory, and statistical modeling. Students study everything from supply curves to behavioral economics.

This major requires data analysis and the ability to think critically about human behavior. While not a natural science, economics relies heavily on advanced math and statistics, meaning it is a highly rigorous major requiring strong skills in calculus and data analysis.

13. Biochemical Sciences

Scientist pipetting sample into a vial for DNA testing
A scientist pipettes sample into a vial for DNA testing. Cavan-Images / Shutterstock

Biochemical sciences sit at the crossroads of biology and chemistry. Students must understand everything from protein folding to enzyme kinetics.

The subject matter is complex and often foundational for students preparing for careers in research or health sciences. The coursework is rigorous and time consuming, requiring a love for deep learning and detail.

14. Environmental Engineering

Environmental Engineers
Environmental engineers. SORN340 Studio Images / Shutterstock

A branch of engineering focused on sustainability, this major asks students to solve real-world problems using a mix of chemistry, geology, and systems thinking.

Like other engineering paths, it demands high-level math, hands-on experience, and process design skills. It’s a broad field with applications in public health, water treatment, and urban development.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

