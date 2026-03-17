What Is the Difference Between a City and a Town?

By: Wren Corvayne  |  Mar 17, 2026
The answer is far from clear-cut. Valentyn Volkov / Shutterstock

What is the difference between a city and a town? Some people assume it comes down to population alone. In reality, usually depends on legal status, government structure, and how a place is officially designated.

Across the world, the terms "city" and "town" describe urban communities where people live, work, and access services like schools, hospitals, and parks. But the way governments define those places varies widely depending on state law, country, and history.

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Understanding how towns and cities work means looking at legal definitions, population patterns, and how local government organizes services for residents.

Contents
  1. Legal Definitions Often Determine City Status
  2. Very Different Meanings of 'Town'
  3. Population and Geography Play a Role
  4. Why Definitions Vary by Region

Legal Definitions Often Determine City Status

In many countries, a city is a legally defined government entity that receives authority from a higher level of government such as a state, province, or national government. That authority gives cities legal powers to govern residents, collect taxes, and manage public services.

In the United States, state law determines whether a municipality becomes a city, town, or another type of local government. Once incorporated, the municipality has legally defined borders and elected officials responsible for governing the community.

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Cities may operate under a mayor and city council system, but government structures vary. These elected officials manage services such as police forces, transportation networks, housing policies, and other infrastructure used by citizens.

Many cities also serve as political or economic centers for their surrounding area. Most cities develop central business districts where commerce, government offices, and cultural institutions cluster together.

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Very Different Meanings of 'Town'

The term "town" does not have a single universal definition. In some places it refers to a small community, while in others it describes a specific form of municipal government.

In parts of the United States, a town may simply be an unincorporated community. These places may have neighborhoods and residents but lack independent governmental powers. Instead, county governments provide services such as law enforcement or road maintenance.

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In other regions, towns are incorporated municipalities with their own elected officials and governing bodies. A town council or board of trustees may manage local services, zoning, and community planning.

Historically, many towns developed as market towns. In medieval England, settlements often received charters allowing them to host markets that served nearby rural regions. That economic role helped distinguish towns from villages.

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Population and Geography Play a Role

Population size often influences how governments classify urban settlements. Cities are generally larger municipalities with higher population density and broader infrastructure.

Large cities may contain hundreds of thousands or even millions of inhabitants. Countries such as China, Brazil, Japan, and the United States also contain megacities with more than 10 million people.

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Towns usually occupy smaller geographic areas and support smaller populations. They often function as community hubs for surrounding rural areas where residents gather for commerce, schools, and public services.

Globally, urbanization continues to blur these distinctions. According to United Nations estimates, about 55 percent of the world's population resided in urban areas in 2018, and that share is expected to reach 60 percent by 2030.

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Why Definitions Vary by Region

The difference between towns and cities often depends entirely on local rules. Different countries use different legal systems and population thresholds to classify urban places.

In the United States, the meaning of "town" varies from state to state. Some states define towns using population size while others rely on historical designations or incorporation status. In California, for example, the terms "city" and "town" are legally interchangeable.

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New England uses a unique model where towns function as the primary form of local government. Residents gather in town meetings and elect boards of selectmen to manage municipal decisions, while cities rely more heavily on mayors and city councils.

Colorado provides another useful example. Municipalities with more than 2,000 residents often qualify as cities, while smaller municipalities may incorporate as statutory towns governed by boards of trustees.

Some communities grow far beyond that population threshold yet still keep the "town" designation because the label does not automatically change.

These differences show why the question is more complicated than it first appears. A place with the same population could be a city in one region, a town in another, or even a village—depending on its legal status and historical development.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

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