What Is the Difference Between a City and a Town?

The difference between towns and cities often depends entirely on local rules. Different countries use different legal systems and population thresholds to classify urban places.
In the United States, the meaning of "town" varies from state to state. Some states define towns using population size while others rely on historical designations or incorporation status. In California, for example, the terms "city" and "town" are legally interchangeable.
New England uses a unique model where towns function as the primary form of local government. Residents gather in town meetings and elect boards of selectmen to manage municipal decisions, while cities rely more heavily on mayors and city councils.
Colorado provides another useful example. Municipalities with more than 2,000 residents often qualify as cities, while smaller municipalities may incorporate as statutory towns governed by boards of trustees.
Some communities grow far beyond that population threshold yet still keep the "town" designation because the label does not automatically change.
These differences show why the question is more complicated than it first appears. A place with the same population could be a city in one region, a town in another, or even a village—depending on its legal status and historical development.
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.