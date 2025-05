A family-friendly favorite, Bernal Heights boasts hillside parks, green space and panoramic views. With its mix of charm and community, it’s beloved by residents seeking calm within city limits.

From Forest Knolls to Silver Terrace, and Midtown Terrace to Corona Heights, there’s always more to discover in this iconic city. Whether you're here to wander or hoping to call it home, San Francisco’s neighborhood features deliver on every front.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.