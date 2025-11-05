8 Most Liberal Cities in the U.S., Including 2 Not on the Coasts

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Nov 5, 2025
California is home to two entries on this list. Lets Design Studio / Shutterstock

From progressive politics to inclusive communities, the most liberal cities in the U.S. stand out for their vibrant culture, support for social justice, and strong alignment with the Democratic Party.

These cities consistently vote blue, boast diverse populations, and champion liberal values like environmental sustainability, affordable housing, and LGBTQ rights.

Advertisement

Each city on this list represents a liberal stronghold shaped by a long history of political activism, progressive movements, and unwavering commitment to individual freedom.

Contents
  1. San Francisco, California
  2. Seattle, Washington
  3. Washington, D.C.
  4. Portland, Oregon
  5. New York City, New York
  6. Oakland, California
  7. Chicago, Illinois
  8. New Orleans, Louisiana

1. San Francisco, California

San Francisco
San Francisco. photojohn830 / Shutterstock

San Francisco is consistently ranked as one of the most liberal cities in America (often at No. 1). Known for "San Francisco values," this progressive city is a hub for social justice, green initiatives, and LGBTQ rights.

San Francisco also has one of the largest foreign-born populations (per capita) in the country. About one-third of its population is foreign-born.

Advertisement

It voted overwhelmingly for Democratic candidates in the last presidential election and supports progressive causes from affordable housing to universal healthcare.

2. Seattle, Washington

Seattle
Seattle. JohnNilsson / Shutterstock

Seattle is another liberal city with strong progressive policies, supporting liberal ideologies such as public transit investment and environmental action.

Seattle’s local government spends very heavily on public services, with per-resident spending that even exceeds the state’s average (Seattle is one of only a few cities to spend more per citizen than the state overall).

Advertisement

The city has a rich tapestry of cultural events and has one of the highest concentrations of LGBTQ residents in the U.S. (roughly 17 percent of adults, similar to San Francisco and well above the 13 percent national average).

3. Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C. Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB / Shutterstock

The nation's capital is a progressive powerhouse. Washington, D.C. voters are overwhelmingly Democratic; 91 percent of D.C. voted for the Democrat in the most recent presidential election, versus only 4 percent Republican. The city is deeply embedded in liberal politics.

It’s home to numerous cultural festivals, a vibrant arts scene, and political activism that often shapes national debate. The city spends more per resident than any other U.S. city—about $15,624 per person, which is nearly $6,000 more per capita than the next highest city.

Advertisement

It fosters a liberal environment committed to equity and social equality.

4. Portland, Oregon

Portland
Portland. Citizen Kepler / Shutterstock

Portland is synonymous with progressive values. It ranks among the most progressive cities in the US due to its environmental initiatives, grassroots movements, and liberal views on social issues.

The city encourages local businesses and sustainable living, and its leadership has actively pursued progressive reforms such as police accountability measures and affordable housing initiatives.

Advertisement

5. New York City, New York

New York City
New York City. Richard Scalzo / Shutterstock

New York City is the largest city in the country and a beacon of liberal ideologies. With a high percentage of residents who vote for Democratic candidates, NYC embodies the spirit of liberal places with its embrace of cultural diversity, public services, and progressive thoughts.

New York devotes significantly more resources to social programs than most places. For example, New York’s welfare spending is about $795 per capita, far above the national average of about $327.

Advertisement

6. Oakland, California

oakland
Oakland. Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock

Oakland shares much of San Francisco’s liberal DNA and adds its own flavor of activism.

Oakland residents are known for their involvement in progressive politics and local organizing. The city council backs initiatives aligned with liberal values, and the city is a consistent supporter of Democratic Party efforts.

Advertisement

7. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago
Chicago. Dominique Robinson / Shutterstock

The Windy City blends Midwestern charm with a solid foundation of liberal views. Chicago votes Democratic in every presidential election and supports progressive movements in education, healthcare, and police accountability.

The city also hosts one of the largest Pride parades in the country and is a liberal stronghold in an otherwise conservative region of the country.

Advertisement

8. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans
New Orleans. Adam McCullough / Shutterstock

In a state dominated by conservative politics, New Orleans stands out as a city with a liberal heart. It has a vibrant city culture, strong LGBTQ presence, and progressive city council.

While surrounded by rural areas and small towns with different views, New Orleans remains committed to liberal values and inclusive policy-making.

Advertisement

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...