8 Most Liberal Cities in the U.S., Including 2 Not on the Coasts

" " California is home to two entries on this list. Lets Design Studio / Shutterstock

From progressive politics to inclusive communities, the most liberal cities in the U.S. stand out for their vibrant culture, support for social justice, and strong alignment with the Democratic Party.

These cities consistently vote blue, boast diverse populations, and champion liberal values like environmental sustainability, affordable housing, and LGBTQ rights.

Each city on this list represents a liberal stronghold shaped by a long history of political activism, progressive movements, and unwavering commitment to individual freedom.