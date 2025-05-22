12 London Neighborhoods for Tourists to Roam

" " London is about so much more than grey skies. If you've been to the capital but not the Borough Market or London Zoo, you're missing out. © Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images

With rich history, eclectic markets and some of the world's most iconic landmarks, London neighborhoods offer a neighborhood for every vibe.

From the posh streets of West London to the vibrant creativity of East London, the British capital is a patchwork of cultures, tastes and timeless charm.