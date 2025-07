" " Fort Worth and San Antonio are two cities in Texas that have seen major population booms in recent years. Jeremy Woodhouse / Getty Images

The fastest-growing cities in the U.S. are spreading out like ink in water. From Texas to Florida to the Carolinas, certain metro areas are gaining new residents at a rate that’s tough for larger cities to ignore.

Using recent Census Bureau population estimates, we’ve listed seven cities that are experiencing the most significant population growth and explored why they're seeing more of a boom than other cities.