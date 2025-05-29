Foo Dog: A Mythical Mix of Lion and Chow Chow

By: Lena Thaywick  |  May 29, 2025
foo dog
There's a subtle way to tell that this foo dog is female. Can you spot it? Yongyuan Dai / Getty Images

Walk past the gates of a Chinese temple or palace, and you’re likely to spot a pair of stone statues that look like lions with a twist. These majestic sculptures aren't just decorative; they're symbols of protection and prosperity known as foo dog statues.

Despite the name, they're not dogs at all, but stylized lions rooted in Chinese tradition and Buddhist symbolism.

Contents
  1. What Are Foo Dogs?
  2. Origins in Culture and Trade
  3. Chinese Lions in Pairs
  4. Symbolism in Art and Architecture
  5. What Are Foo Dogs Made Of?
  7. Guardians Across Time
  8. Global Influence and Academic Study
  9. Foo Dogs Today

What Are Foo Dogs?

Foo dogs (also called fu dogs, fo lions, lion dogs or shishi) are better known as Chinese guardian lions. You’ll often find them flanking the entrance of temples, imperial palaces, and even modern businesses. These guardian figures are believed to ward off evil spirits and bring good luck.

Origins in Culture and Trade

The origin of the foo dog traces back to the Han dynasty (206 B.C.E. to 220 C.E.), when the idea of protective lions entered China through cultural exchanges with Central Asia, India, and Persia.

The Chinese term "shi" (獅), meaning lion, is believed to be derived from the Persian word "šer" or "shir," indicating the cultural exchanges between ancient China and Persia.

Lions weren’t native to China, so artists blended features of real lions with native Chinese dog breeds. The result was a unique symbol combining elements of dogs, lions and imagination.

These stylized lions first appeared in Buddhist iconography and quickly became staples outside Buddhist temples and in Chinese culture.

Chinese Lions in Pairs

Foo dogs always come in pairs, representing dual forces. The male lion typically rests one paw on an embroidered ball, symbolizing global supremacy and the protection of worldly matters. The female often restrains a playful cub, representing life, family and nurture.

Foo dog
You can tell this is a male foo dog because of the globe in its paw.
zhihao / Getty Images

These lions also represent transformation and spiritual vigilance, often associated with Buddha and Buddhist guardianship. In sacred and domestic contexts alike, foo dogs are believed to bridge the gap between human life and divine protection.

Symbolism in Art and Architecture

Some foo dogs are shown with mouth closed — others open, symbolizing the sacred sounds "om" and "ah," respectively, representing the beginning and end of all things. Their claws are often extended, giving them a fierce yet regal appearance.

They may have curly manes, decorative armor or stylized flames carved into their bodies.

Foo dogs may even appear alongside unusual motifs like an ostrich, reflecting eclectic tastes of the Qing dynasties and the global influences on Chinese art and symbolism.

What Are Foo Dogs Made Of?

Artists from the Ming and Qing dynasties carved them from stone, bronze and sometimes terracotta, producing statues that still stand at entrances today.

These stone lion and bronze lion sculptures, whether colossal or pocket-sized, have carried their iconic aesthetic and spiritual function through centuries.

Symbolism in Art and Architecture

Foo dogs became popular in Chinese art and sculptures. They're common outside temples, palaces and government buildings, where their presence signals both spiritual protection and imperial power. The lion imagery in these statues communicates imperial strength and sacred guardianship.

One of the best-known examples can be seen at the Forbidden City in Beijing, where massive bronze lion statues still guard the gates. These sculptures, created during the Ming dynasty and enhanced in later periods, reflect the beliefs and aesthetics of multiple Chinese dynasties.

Carved guardian lions are a familiar sight across East Asia, not just in China. In Japan, their counterparts appear in shrine courtyards, reflecting Japanese culture. In Korea, carved stone guardian animals often stand vigil at tombs and temples.

Guardians Across Time

Foo dogs have been revered through various periods of Chinese history. In the Han court, lions were introduced as exotic animals and symbols of power. Their association with divine right and imperial legitimacy became more pronounced in later dynasties.

During the Ming and Qing dynasties, their designs became more elaborate, showcasing the evolving tastes of the ruling classes and the artistic depth of Chinese artisans.

The figures were not only symbolic but functional, believed to provide real protection against negative energies. Positioned at the entrance to homes and public buildings, these lions became essential markers of status and security.

Global Influence and Academic Study

Chinese guardian lion
This auspicious lion is a topic of study for some. Mariano Sayno / Getty Images

Today, museums like the Metropolitan Museum of Art feature foo dogs in their global collections, highlighting their influence in both Eastern and Western art. Scholars such as Elizabeth Bedford and Martha Chaiklin have explored how foo dogs reflected the power and prestige of dynastic China, especially within the Han court and the cultural flourish of the Ming period.

Their work shows how these statues weren't merely decorative but part of a broader system of symbolic representation. These lion dogs helped communicate values, reinforce social order and even serve diplomatic functions through art and gifting.

Foo Dogs Today

The guardian lion pair has made its way into fashion and novelty, woven into textiles and clothing, depicted on porcelain and represented on decorative objects.

From imperial sculpture to modern décor, these mythical animals continue to inspire, protect and connect us with the rich history of China.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

