Foo Dog: A Mythical Mix of Lion and Chow Chow

The origin of the foo dog traces back to the Han dynasty (206 B.C.E. to 220 C.E.), when the idea of protective lions entered China through cultural exchanges with Central Asia, India, and Persia.

The Chinese term "shi" (獅), meaning lion, is believed to be derived from the Persian word "šer" or "shir," indicating the cultural exchanges between ancient China and Persia.

Advertisement

Lions weren’t native to China, so artists blended features of real lions with native Chinese dog breeds. The result was a unique symbol combining elements of dogs, lions and imagination.

These stylized lions first appeared in Buddhist iconography and quickly became staples outside Buddhist temples and in Chinese culture.