English-Speaking Countries: From Ireland to St. Lucia to New Zealand

" " English is widely spoken around the world, but it's only an official language in a handful of places. N.Savranska / Shutterstock

English connects the world through education, business, and media. English-speaking countries appear on practically every continent, shaped by history, government policy and cultural exchange.

This list explains where English holds official status, where it is widely spoken, and why it functions as a global language.

Some countries list English as a national language or primary language, while others teach it as a second language with a high level of fluency. These key takeaways help explain countries where English plays a daily role without replacing other languages like French, German, or Russian.